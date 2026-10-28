Google is emailing businesses to let them know it is automatically adding Facebook (Meta) Messenger M.me links to their Google Business Profile. I don't think I've seen Google add m.me links to a Google Business Profile before, so this may be new.

This email was received and shared by Darcy Burk who wrote on X, "Anyone else getting a wave of these m.me links automatically updated in your Google Business Profiles?"

Here is that screenshot:

Google Business Profiles does send out these types of emails but again, I don't think I've seen m.me links.

An m.me Link is a short URL service provided by Meta that opens a direct chat conversation with a Facebook Page in Facebook Messenger.

Forum discussion at X.