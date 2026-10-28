Google Business Profiles Adds Facebook Messenger M.me Links

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Facebook Messenger Hero

Google is emailing businesses to let them know it is automatically adding Facebook (Meta) Messenger M.me links to their Google Business Profile. I don't think I've seen Google add m.me links to a Google Business Profile before, so this may be new.

This email was received and shared by Darcy Burk who wrote on X, "Anyone else getting a wave of these m.me links automatically updated in your Google Business Profiles?"

Here is that screenshot:

Google Business Profiles M Me Links

Google Business Profiles does send out these types of emails but again, I don't think I've seen m.me links.

An m.me Link is a short URL service provided by Meta that opens a direct chat conversation with a Facebook Page in Facebook Messenger.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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