Google Business Profiles review appeals are delayed again. Dan Boguslavsky from the Google team posted about the delay last Friday saying, "Due to high volume of review related appeals, processing times are currently extended."

He posted this within this Google Business Profiles Help thread and wrote that they "are working diligently to process all cases."

There is no estimated time for when Google will be able to process these appeals. "As of this time, we cannot provide a specific response timeframe for pending cases," he added.

Google also has review appeal delays last December and March 2025 - so this is not all that uncommon.

Here is his full post:

Due to high volume of review related appeals, processing times are currently extended. We are working diligently to process all cases. As of this time, we cannot provide a specific response timeframe for pending cases. Please note: Do not create a duplicate appeal. Once your appeal has been submitted, you do not need to do anything further. Learn more about missing and delayed reviews or how to report inappropriate reviews on your Business Profile. You can also check the status of your review removal appeal. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help.