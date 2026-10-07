Google Local Panel Gains WhatsApp Button

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Whatsapp

Google is now showing WhatsApp buttons, in place of chat or in addition to the other action buttons, in the local panel results within Google Search. Next to the call, directions. website, share buttons can be a WhatsApp button to let searchers chat with the store or company over WhatsApp.

Sachin Patel spotted this and posted about it on X and on SEW and I am able to replicate this, so it might be rolled out fully.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Local Panel Whatsapp Button

A couple of years ago, Google started to ask businesses to add their WhatsApp numbers to the Google Business Profile listing and then a few months ago, Google did it by itself for some businesses.

I can't imagine the Apple Store has time and resources to WhatsApp with customers.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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