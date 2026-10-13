Google announced Gemini 4 Argon a couple of weeks ago and today announced that it is now an option in Google Search via AI Mode for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers globally.

Google's Nick Fox and Robby Stein wrote on X, "Gemini 4 Argon is now rolling out globally in Search!" "Built to solve your hardest problems, Argon brings big improvements to tackling nuanced, multi-step tasks in AI Mode. It’s better at understanding your intent and following your instructions in back and forth conversations," he added.

Here is how you access it:

Gemini 4 Argon delivers frontier performance in complex workflows across real-world software engineering, enterprise knowledge work like legal and finance, and cybersecurity defense.

You can try it starting today in the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search if you’re a Google AI Ultra or Pro subscriber.

And this time we have links in the AI Mode responses, unlike with the 3.8 Flash release some time ago:

@rustybrick it does they made sure links there this time around 🤭 https://t.co/J5nVaz9U3p — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) October 13, 2026

Forum discussion at X.