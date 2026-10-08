Google Search Issuing More Google Manual Action Penalties?

Oct 8, 2026 - 7:51 am 4 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

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Google may be issuing more manual action penalties over the past few weeks than it has over the weeks before that. The increase in manual actions seems to have started several weeks ago, but more so recently, according to some SEOs.

It is kind of funny; a decade or more ago, manual action complaints were super common. But then these manual actions kind of died down, and it seemed to me that Google's algorithms were doing most of the heavy lifting. But some are saying we are seeing a lift in the complaints around manual actions recently, not like it was years ago, but more so than it was months ago.

Marie Haynes first posted about this on X. Marie did a ton of manual action consulting for a couple of decades now and she said, "Have had a big increase in requests for help with manual actions lately."

She explained the types of manual actions she has been seeing, they include "thin content, pure spam, and scaled content," she wrote. "Most of these sites are legitimate long standing businesses," she added. I asked Marie about the increase and she said, "Went from essentially no requests to several per week. It's not nearly as high as the pre-Penguin manual action era, but interesting considering I don't actively talk about or advertise consulting around manual actions anymore."

Daniel Foley Carter also posted he is seeing an influx of these manual actions:

I manually started to go through the Google Webmaster Help Forums and picked out a bunch of recent threads:

So I asked both ChatGPT and Gemini to look through the forums and tell me if they think there is a spike in complaints. Both said yes, there are more complaints in the forums but not a super big spike.

I asked both to create charts and here is the Gemini one:

Gemini Graph

Here is what ChatGPT drew:

Chatgpt Graph

But the data looks different from each - so go AI!

In any event, are you seeing a spike in complaints about manual actions?

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help Forums.

 

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