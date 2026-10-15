Google Updates Links In AI Mode & AI Overviews Again, Won't Show Click Data

Oct 15, 2026 - 12:00 pm 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Search Floating Cards

Google, for the umpteenth time, has updated how it shows links and carousel link cards in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google always says this is to encourage searchers to click from the AI response to the publisher or creator, but it feels as if those efforts to drive clicks from AI search continue to fail.

Google released several updates to how it links in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Here is the short version with images below:

  • Google increased links in AI Mode and AI Overviews
  • Google is placing some of those links higher up in the AI responses
  • Google will show one or two links to the "right web page" for some queries that deserve it
  • Google is expanding the timely article carousels to more regions and languages globally
  • Google has more prominent link designs for related articles
  • Google is testing linking Search profiles from creator and publisher names on videos within AI Mode, but those links go to Google pages, the Search profile page, first

Google also said the number of people who use preferred sources has increased by more than 7X.

I commend Google for trying, but it seems like Google continues to try to make links more prominent and continues to say they do this to encourage searchers to click on the "more clickable design."

But if Google wants to really show us those efforts, they should give us the click data in the AI performance reports already. We want click data, Google knows we want click data but Google tells me, and I quote "We're continuing to work with website owners to understand what insights will be most helpful to inform their strategies, and we’ll introduce additional metrics over time."

The metric we want and find most helpful is clicks. It is also the number one metric for Google Ads.

Here are screenshots and videos of the features:

Top One or Two Links:

Google Ai Mode Airline Refund

Related Articles Thumbnails:

Google Related Article Links

Prominent Carousels:

Prominent Article Carousels India

Search Profile Creator/Publisher Links:

Google Search Profile Video Links

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Updates Links In AI Mode & AI Overviews Again, Won't Show Click Data

Oct 15, 2026 - 12:00 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2026

Oct 15, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Universal Cart Launches In Google Search (U.S.)

Oct 15, 2026 - 9:40 am
Google Ads

Google Automotive Model Feeds On Search Ads (Vehicle Top Ads)

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests New Search Bar In Google App

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 26 Now Out Available

Oct 15, 2026 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.