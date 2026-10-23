Google is testing a completely revamped performance report section within Google Business Profiles that includes metrics on engagement, reviews, search trends, audience and more. It also includes top recommendations and a more broken-out reviews detail view.

Yesterday we covered the new Google Business Home portal but this is different from that and some what duplicative.

I personally do not see this yet, but two people I know have already sent me details on this. The first is Jaikishan Raturi from Wisevu who sent me the screenshots below in light mode. Syed Amir also pinged me later on X with the dark mode screenshots and the video below.

Here is the overview section from Syed:

Here is the recommendations section in the overview:

Engagement section:

Reviews:

Audience:

Search trends:

Here is the video Syed posted:

This seems like a very big improvement from the old/current performance report:

Forum discussion at X.