Universal Cart Launches In Google Search (U.S.)

Oct 15, 2026 - 9:40 am 3 by
Filed Under Google

Google Universal Cart

Google has launched its Universal Cart today in Google Search and Gemini within the United States. This is powered by the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and it was launched right before the big holiday shopping season.

Google wrote Universal Cart is an "intelligent shopping cart and your new hub for shopping on Google." "The cart puts you in control, helping to organize your shopping, keep track of items you love from across retailers, stay on top of promos, and enjoy effortless checkout powered by the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP)," Google added.

This allows searchers to add multiple products across multiple merchants into a single cart and check out in a single, "Universal Cart." We covered this last May and it is now going live in the U.S.

Here is a video of this:

It will also notify you of when product pricing changes based on your shopping history and what is in your cart. Plus, it will also automatically add promo codes that are available so you can save when you check out. Finally, you can check out using Google Pay.

Google said this works with merchants including Nike, Sephora, Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Wayfair, and many Shopify merchants.

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