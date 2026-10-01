Google: Manually Factcheck & Review AI-Generated Content For Accuracy

Oct 1, 2026 - 8:10 pm 3 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Ai Content Glow

Google has updated Google Search's "guidance on using generative AI content on your website" document to tell those who use AI-generated content to "manually factcheck and review all AI-generated content for accuracy and trustworthiness before publishing." In fact, Google used the word "critical" - "It is critical to manually factcheck and review all AI-generated content," Google wrote.

Google made the change to the help document because AI-generated content tends to hallucinate. Google wrote, "Keep in mind that generative models don't retrieve facts, but predict a likely sequence of words based on their training data. Because of this, generative AI outputs may contain inaccuracies (also known as hallucinations)."

Google added that they updated the help documentation to "get our documentation in sync with our presentations we use at our developer events."

Here is a screenshot highlighting in orange the updates made to the document:

Google Ai Content Guidelines Update

The last time this document was updated was in October 2025, here is the archived version.

Google doesn't often use the word "critical" in its Google Search help documentation. It makes you wonder if Google's September 2026 spam update is going after these things.

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