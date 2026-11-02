Google has added a new "Promotions offers" section within the Promotions section in Google Ads. This lets you quickly filter your promotions by these three statuses, offered, expired and invalidated.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Spotted a new section inside Promotions called Promotions offers." "That means for me that I should keep an eye on this section because Google could offer promotional offers to accounts that you will see directly in there," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.