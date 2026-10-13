Google posted a new job posting to hire a Principal, UX, Search Discover who will lead efforts to transform Google Discover into a "proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience."

The job posting said this person will "lead the design vision and execution to transform Discover into a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience that helps users make progress on their goals."

This includes the ability to "balance AI capabilities while centering human voices and sources."

Here are the listed responsibilities of the job:

Lead the design vision and execution to transform Discover into a proactive, hyper-personalized concierge experience that helps users make progress on their goals. Balance AI capabilities while centering human voices and sources.

Develop thoughtful, user-first strategies for making Discover a more impactful experience that serves a scaled consumer base and helps existing users go deeper, moving seamlessly from inspiration to action.

Evolve feed formats by scaling AI enabled formats, designing new engagement mechanisms, and elevating human voices and perspectives in the feed.

Leverage experience with scaled consumer feed products to advocate for and drive best practices and design strategies for feed experiences.

Nurture and advocate for a high-craft design organization, and innovate to deliver native app interactions.

Damien Andell first spotted this and notified me of this on X who said, "Google wants to transform Google Discover into a proactive, hyper-personalized feed."

So it does seem from this job description that the Google Discover feed will be less of a feed and more of something that takes actions for users and searchers in the future.

Here is a screenshot of the job listing, in case it goes away:

Forum discussion at X.