Google posted its first video in a series of what they are calling The Non-Canonical Cabinet. In this video, Cherry Prommawin and Gary Illyes discussed how Google Search deals with URLs. They discuss URLs as a ranking signal, hyphens versus underscores, emojis and much more.

In short, Gary said that keywords in a URL or domain are an "incredibly small signal" for rankings and won't do much. Gary also said that you should use hyphens in your URL path to separate those keywords and not underscores. These are actually all topics we covered before, but the video goes into more technical aspects of how Google Search handles URLs. Gary made a point to also add that Google can detect spamming in URLs.

They cover:

🌐 What can go in a domain name

🈶 Internationalized domains, Punycode, and why "xn--" is not a typo

Whether 🐔🔥.com can exist (it can't, please stop)

📈 Whether "best-grilled-chicken-cheap-delicious-amaze-amaze-amaze" URL make you # 1 forever

🔣 Emoji in URL paths, percent-encoding, and how it can ruin your second date

➖ Hyphens vs underscores, settled

Here is the video:

Here is our previous coverage of URLs as a ranking signal:

Here is our previous coverage of hyphens versus underscores:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.