Google Search may be bringing back the ability to see 100 search results per page by bringing back the num=100 parameter. As a reminder, Google dropped this feature in September 2025 as one of many methods to prevent crawlers from scraping its search results. As you know, third-party tracking tools are not working so well these days.

Brodie Clark posted on X and LinkedIn that he is seeing this in some capacity. He wrote, "Google seems to have brought back the ability to use num=100 in some capacity." "I had just done a search, clicked on a knowledge panel result, and then noticed the URL included it. Lo and behold, there were 99 organic results showing," he wrote.

Here is his screenshot:

I tried replicating this across multiple browsers, and I cannot replicate it. But maybe Google's other scraping-prevention measures are working so well that it is slowly rolling out the ability for searchers to see 100 results per page again?

Are you able to see this?

Brodie also noted that he "noticed via SERP Lens data that /goto links are bypassing previous workarounds (likely an issue for some rank trackers too)."

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.