Google has finally added the ability to manage and control third-party ordering services on an individual basis for restaurants within Google Business Profiles. So you can disable features completely or partially from within Google Business Profiles.

So if you want to turn off Uber Eats, DoorDash, Instacart, Grubhub or others, you should be able to.

This was announced by Lisa Landsman from Google on LinkedIn who wrote, "One of the most frequent requests we hear from restaurant operators is simple: more control over their ordering links."

Restaurants now have direct control over which third-party ordering options appear on your Business Profile on Google Search and Maps. "Instead of submitting requests to individual delivery platforms to remove or disconnect a feed, you can now manage and opt out of specific providers directly from your dashboard," Lisa explained.

Here is a screenshot she uploaded; I guess replace Provider.com with the delivery/order service:

It looks like you can control whether to show this ordering option as pickup and/or delivery.

Lisa added:

Direct control, zero back-and-forth: You decide which partners represent your brand on your profile. If an integration no longer fits your operations, margins, or kitchen flow, you can turn it off yourself.

The power of diner choice: While direct ordering is always a priority, keeping a mix of trusted providers can also work in your favor. Diners often stick to the platforms where they hold active subscriptions or stored payment details. Giving them choices can mean capturing an order that might otherwise go elsewhere.

Regular audits keep menus fresh: Take a moment this week to check your profile, review your active ordering channels, and ensure every link leads to an accurate menu and a smooth guest experience.

This is indeed a feature restaurants have been begging for for many years.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and Local Search Forum.