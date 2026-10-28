Google Business Profiles Finally Adds Third-Party Ordering Controls

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:32 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Local Maps Food Delivery

Google has finally added the ability to manage and control third-party ordering services on an individual basis for restaurants within Google Business Profiles. So you can disable features completely or partially from within Google Business Profiles.

So if you want to turn off Uber Eats, DoorDash, Instacart, Grubhub or others, you should be able to.

This was announced by Lisa Landsman from Google on LinkedIn who wrote, "One of the most frequent requests we hear from restaurant operators is simple: more control over their ordering links."

Restaurants now have direct control over which third-party ordering options appear on your Business Profile on Google Search and Maps. "Instead of submitting requests to individual delivery platforms to remove or disconnect a feed, you can now manage and opt out of specific providers directly from your dashboard," Lisa explained.

Here is a screenshot she uploaded; I guess replace Provider.com with the delivery/order service:

Google Business Profiles Ordering Controls

It looks like you can control whether to show this ordering option as pickup and/or delivery.

Lisa added:

  • Direct control, zero back-and-forth: You decide which partners represent your brand on your profile. If an integration no longer fits your operations, margins, or kitchen flow, you can turn it off yourself.
  • The power of diner choice: While direct ordering is always a priority, keeping a mix of trusted providers can also work in your favor. Diners often stick to the platforms where they hold active subscriptions or stored payment details. Giving them choices can mean capturing an order that might otherwise go elsewhere.
  • Regular audits keep menus fresh: Take a moment this week to check your profile, review your active ordering channels, and ensure every link leads to an accurate menu and a smooth guest experience.

This is indeed a feature restaurants have been begging for for many years.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and Local Search Forum.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Finally Adds Third-Party Ordering Controls

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:32 pm
Google Ads

Google Expands Ads In AI Mode To More Countries & Multiturn Ads In U.S.

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:30 pm
Bing Search

Bing Ads Revenue Up 12% With Overall Revenue Up 19%

Oct 28, 2026 - 4:15 pm
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 10.5% With Overall Revenue Up 25%

Oct 28, 2026 - 4:10 pm
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 26.1 Now Out Available

Oct 28, 2026 - 3:08 pm
Google

You Can Now Build Apps For Google Search: Connected Apps Platform

Oct 28, 2026 - 2:35 pm
Previous Story: Google Expands Ads In AI Mode To More Countries & Multiturn Ads In U.S.

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.