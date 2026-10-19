Google seems to have moved the Google Posts section of a local knowledge panel higher up on the page. In 2018, Google moved the Google Posts section to the bottom of the local panel. Now it seems Google is moving it back up.

Ben Fisher first posted about this a few days ago on LinkedIn and wrote, "Good news, everybody! GBP KP is now testing a higher position on posts!" He said, "Now every 3 days I am seeing posts move up and then 3 days later they move down."

Just so you are clear what Google Posts are, here are the Google Posts and social media updates section - with the red arrow pointing to it:

I am currently seeing them moved up higher, but here are Ben's screenshots.

Lower position:

Higher position:

If they are that high up on the page, it will likely incentivize more to add Google Posts to their Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.