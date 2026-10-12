Google AI Overviews For Typos & No Search Results

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

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Yes, Google often shows AI Overviews when Google Search cannot match specific web pages or when it thinks your query is a typo. In fact, Google AI Overviews can respond by saying, "It looks like your message might have been a typo or random keyboard input."

This is not new, I don't think, I do believe I've seen this for a while now. It is part of Google's goal of being able to provide an answer no matter how specific or unique the query is. And with AI, Google can technically do that.

Here is a search for a random made up query that looks like a bad typo:

Google Ai Overview Typo Response

Google AI Overviews responded saying:

It looks like your message might have been a typo or random keyboard input.

If you meant to type something else, please let me know what you need help with or what question you have, and I will be happy to assist you!

And yes, with the fishing guy for no search results.

Google AI Overviews will also try to give you a response for typos as well:

Google Ai Overview No Results

As Khushal Bherwani noted on X - no, I don't think this is particularly new but I don't think I've covered it.

Again, this is about Google being able to provide an answer to answer any query or any question, even when there is no answer. Sometimes, it is just better to say, you don't know, but AI rarely will say that. And we are seeing Google even call its old search tools and widgets AI Overviews.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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