Google Ad Revenue Up 10.5% With Overall Revenue Up 25%

Oct 28, 2026 - 4:10 pm 3 by
Filed Under Google News

Google Stock Chart Hero

Google reported its earnings today, its Q3 2026 earnings report showed search ad revenues up by 10.5% at $82 billion and overall revenue was up 25% at $127.6 billion. As you know, I specifically like to dig in as best as I can on the search ad revenue side to see how Google Ads has performed.

Google's ad revenue was up again year over year, up 10.5%, and overall revenue is also up 25%. Google's search revenue grew 10.5% to $82 billion, up from about $74 billion a year ago. Sundar Pichai said, "We had a strong quarter and are now on a half-trillion dollar revenue run rate. Our deep full stack approach is driving momentum across the business, with Alphabet revenues growing 25% year-over year."

If you want to compare Q3 2026 to Q2 2026, you will see ad revenue was up 0.5%, overall revenue was up 6.5% and profit was down 0.5%.

Google's stock price is down 7% in after hours trading, immediately after the earnings report was posted.

Here is a chart plotting Google's overall revenue, then ad revenue and then profit over the past several quarters:

Google Earnings Chart Time

Net income is probably one of the big reasons the stock is down - here is a highlight chart:

Google Q3 2026 Earnings Infographic

Here is the snippet from the earnings report:

Google Earnings Q3

Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said:

We had a strong quarter and are now on a half-trillion dollar revenue run rate. Our deep full stack approach is driving momentum across the business, with Alphabet revenues growing 25% year-over-year.

Our AI investments are driving overall Search query growth, including commercial queries. In fact, our year-over-year query growth rate is the highest it’s been in the last five years.

Google Cloud revenues grew 103%, powered by huge demand for our AI infrastructure and AI solutions. We’re also seeing strong demand for our TPU systems across a wide range of customers.

Gemini 4 Argon and Carbon are now leading at the frontier. Overall, our first-party model APIs are now processing nearly 32 billion tokens per minute, more than four times what we processed a year ago.

On top of that, the Gemini app has reached one billion users—making it the fastest-growing product in Google’s history—and we surpassed 150 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers globally, including trials.

We’re excited by the range of big opportunities ahead of us.

Google’s free cash flow fell again during the third quarter. The figure totaled $9.07 billion, falling far short of the $2.70 billion expected by analysts. Operating income totaled $40.58 billion, missing a $43.19 billion forecast from FactSet.

Alphabet’s search revenue totaled $63.35 billion, missing a $64.96 billion estimate from analysts.

Here are more charts.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google's stock price is now down almost 10% (now over 11% down) in after hours trading:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Finally Adds Third-Party Ordering Controls

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:32 pm
Google Ads

Google Expands Ads In AI Mode To More Countries & Multiturn Ads In U.S.

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:30 pm
Bing Search

Bing Ads Revenue Up 12% With Overall Revenue Up 19%

Oct 28, 2026 - 4:15 pm
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 10.5% With Overall Revenue Up 25%

Oct 28, 2026 - 4:10 pm
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 26.1 Now Out Available

Oct 28, 2026 - 3:08 pm
Google

You Can Now Build Apps For Google Search: Connected Apps Platform

Oct 28, 2026 - 2:35 pm
Previous Story: Google Ads API Version 26.1 Now Out Available
Next Story: Bing Ads Revenue Up 12% With Overall Revenue Up 19%

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.