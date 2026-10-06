Google Search Console Performance Report Multi-Select Country Filters

Oct 6, 2026 - 7:25 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Country Reporting

Google now lets you check off multiple countries within the Google Search Console country filter in the performance reports. This lets you group countries together, to see how your search performance is doing for multiple countries at once, instead of one country at a time.

Google posted about this on LinkedIn saying, "Today we’re updating the Search Console performance report filters to make it easier for you to analyze traffic patterns across different countries and devices." "If you operate in multiple countries, you can now view their combined Google Search traffic," Google added.

So if I want to lump together the United Stated and Canada, I can now do that by selecting both and clicking update:

Google Search Console Country Multi Select Filter

Here is the screenshot from Google:

Google Search Console Country Filter

This is a neat addition to have directly in Google Search Console.

Of course, all we really want is click data for the AI performance reports.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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