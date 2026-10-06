Google now lets you check off multiple countries within the Google Search Console country filter in the performance reports. This lets you group countries together, to see how your search performance is doing for multiple countries at once, instead of one country at a time.

Google posted about this on LinkedIn saying, "Today we’re updating the Search Console performance report filters to make it easier for you to analyze traffic patterns across different countries and devices." "If you operate in multiple countries, you can now view their combined Google Search traffic," Google added.

So if I want to lump together the United Stated and Canada, I can now do that by selecting both and clicking update:

Here is the screenshot from Google:

This is a neat addition to have directly in Google Search Console.

Of course, all we really want is click data for the AI performance reports.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.