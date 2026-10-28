Google announced today that you and your developers can now build apps for Google Search and Gemini. Google wrote, "today we’re launching the preview of our Connected Apps Platform, a unified way for more app developers to bring their capabilities directly into Gemini and Search."

Connected Apps is not new, we wrote about them when we covered Google personal intelligence within Google Search and AI Mode. The thing is, just because you make an app, it doesn't mean searchers will see it. They need to add your app to their personalized Google Search settings as documented here.

Google wrote:

The Connected Apps Platform gives developers the opportunity to build once and reach high-intent users across both Search and the Gemini app. Developers integrate with a cloud-hosted MCP server or Android MCP using the AppFunctions APIs, then use the Google Connected Console to register, test, and submit their app. Before review, developers choose whether it will go live in Search, the Gemini app, or both. Once live, you can track traffic, latency, and error rates, and keep control of your brand identity, including verified logos and authenticated accounts.

You can try to sign up for this over here.

Here is how it works when someone uses AI Mode:

Google also announced it has added more than 50 Connected Apps between Search and Gemini in areas ranging from productivity and event ticketing to health and fitness. Integrations with partners like Adobe, Experian, Localiza, and Peloton are live for users in Gemini, and in the coming weeks, Google said they will be bringing these Connected Apps to Search as well.

Rajan Patel from Google said on X he "coded up a quick improvement to one of our sports features in Search using Carbon." I don't think he is referred to a Connected App but I am not sure:

On the flight back to SF from Tampa yesterday (as a die hard @RaysBaseball fan, saw them lose 10-1 😢), I coded up a quick improvement to one of our sports features in Search using Carbon. Also, sports fans, if you have ideas to tweak our sports features to improve them, let me know, and maybe I can get it done! — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) October 28, 2026

Marie Haynes called this is "something even bigger for Search Marketers." "You can now build apps (using MCP) that can be used directly inside Google Search and Gemini," she said on X. "Remember when Sundar Pichai said that Search will become an agent manager? This is it! For 25 years, Search was a place where people connected with websites for information. In this new era, it's functionality that matters. Your business will be found on Search if it helps people (and their agents) get things done," she added.

John Mueller from Google wrote on LinkedIn, "I'm super excited about connected apps as a search platform. It's still extremely early, so I'm curious how it all works out, but the mix of standardized interface / MCP + Search opens up a lot of possibilities. (I don't work on connected apps, so this is just my POV)"

Forum discussion at X.