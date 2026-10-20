Google Removes AI Overviews Labels On Some AI Overviews

Oct 20, 2026 - 9:03 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Disappear

Google seems to be removing the AI Overviews label from some of the search results that are AI Overviews. The desktop version is missing the AI Overview label, while the mobile version has the AI Overview label.

Again, this is for some AI Overviews that show up at the top of the search results page. These are like for knowledge panels like AI Overviews.

This was spotted by Glenn Gabe who posted about this on X, he said:

No AIO label? -> Very interesting to see AIOs for shows or movies and Google not provide the AIO label. Noticed that this morning. I wonder if we will see more AIOs without labeling. Stay tuned.

Here is what it looks like on desktop:

Google Ai Overview Label Missing Desktop

But on mobile for the same exact feature, the AI Overview label is there at the top:

Google Ai Overview Label Mobile

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of AI Overviews being labeled as such:

Google Ai Overview Label

I suspect this is a bug but I can be wrong - I reached out to Google.

This may be why Semrush is showing a drop in AI Overviews showing in Google Search, by the way:

I should note, Google had missing AI labels before and it was a bug.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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