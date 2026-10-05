Google Search Spam Updates Use AI To Find AI Spam & More

Oct 5, 2026 - 7:45 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

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Google spoke at the three-day Google Search Central Live Deep Dive event in Europe about why it has rolled out so many spam updates in 2026, according to John Campbell's recap at We Are Roast. He said that Google has been doing more spam updates because there is so much more new content than before. He also said Google is using AI to catch more spam.

Here are some quotes from what John posted on this topic:

  • A high percentage of content is spam, and that is what the spam updates target.
  • There have been more spam updates recently because there is so much more new content.
  • The team is now using AI to help catch more of it.
  • AI slop is increasing, which means more poor quality content in the [Discover] feed.
  • User feedback is really important here. It is what new spam filters are built from.
  • Gary Illyes closed the morning with one number: Google filters out 40 billion spam pages a day. (note, this is not new, it was posted here ages ago

He also posted the three reasons Google keeps updating how it judges quality :

1. Content formats have expanded: Search has moved from ten blue links to far more media. Each format needs its own way of judging quality.

2. Content breadth has grown: There are many more pages and sites than there used to be. Core updates don’t focus on websites. They target content at page level, not at domain level. That is why some pages on a site go up while others go down.

3. Content issues: This is spam. Updates here improve how Google catches it, e.g.: cloaking, doorway pages, scraped content, link spam, hacked content and "Gary’s warning was that scaled content is now becoming more of a problem than link spam," he added.

John added to his summary, "Expect more spam updates. Google is dealing with a growing flood of AI slop. Expect more spam updates and new spam thresholds. Scaled, low-effort content is the risk."

There is also the pillars of quality, which we covered in the updated docs on Friday - EOT/SA sections:

Check out the full recap at We Are Roast.

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