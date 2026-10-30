This week, we reported on Google Search volatility not once but twice this week. Google warned tools on user-generated spam guidelines. Google downplayed the importance of fresh indexing reporting. John Mueller was interviewed and he spoke about AI spam, SEO and much more. Google explained why 404 errors are not scary. Google updated its favicon documentation. Google does not show all spammy links in Search Console. Google may be bringing back the ability to see 100 results per page. Google AI Overviews are on over 80% of search queries. Google is testing dropping the citations box on the right side of AI Overviews. Google is testing query refinement buttons in AI Overviews that lead to AI Mode. AI Overviews and AI Mode get a 0.9% click-through rate, according to a small study. Google opened up its connected apps feature to more developers. Google is expanding ads in AI Mode to more countries and released multiturn ads in the US. Google AI Mode is testing blending sponsored products with organic products. Google Ads launched the all conversions tab. Google Ads is testing an Apple Messages button in sponsored results. Google Ads AI-generated review summaries help document is live. Google Ads API version 26.1 is out and Google also released an update for the Merchant API. Google Business Profiles now lets restaurants opt out of third-party delivery options. Google Business Profiles is asking businesses for EINs. Google Business Profiles is rolling out its AI-powered messaging service. Google Discover tested disabling clicking on sources, it was a bug. Big tests scan to call phone numbers. Bing is showing ads in AI Overviews. Google and Microsoft announced earnings with ad revenue up but maybe slowing. Google said it earns less from ads on AI Mode right now. Google and Bing have Halloween easter eggs in search. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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