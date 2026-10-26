Over 80% Of Google Searches Have AI Overviews & Growing

Oct 26, 2026 - 7:51 am 1 by
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AI Overviews now show up for over 80% of Google Searches, that is up from 50% in June of last year and about 15% from the year before that. This is from recent data from Semrush, SE Ranking, and seoClarity.

It is not surprising, we reported a month ago that Google was showing AI Overviews for tons of brand searches and also Google was showing AI Overviews for fake or incorrect queries - which is all part of Google's plan to always have an answer for any query you might have.

Here is a live chart that you can access on the Semrush Sensor tool:

Google Ai Overview Semrush

Semrush published a ton of detail broken down by industry, type of query and so on - so you can learn more there. Here is another chart from Semrush from that study:

Google Ai Overview Industry Semrush

SE Rankings published new data saying AI Overviews appear on 82.5% of US brand searches. So this was specific to branded queries, and I assume it is higher for many non-branded queries.

Here is SE Rankings chart:

Ai Overviews Brand Seranking

Mark Traphagen from seoClarity told me about a month ago that they see AI Overviews now for over 62% of queries but it can be 55% to 84% depending on industry. Here is the data from a month or so ago:

Ai Overviews Us Keywords

This is no surprise to any of us in the industry but man, Google is really going all in on AI Overviews.

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