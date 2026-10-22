Google Business Home - New Google Business Profiles Home

Oct 22, 2026 - 10:42 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Business Home Logo

Google has launched a new "home" for Google Business Profiles named Google Business Home. It is a beta, but I just received an email with access to the new Google Business Home. Google wrote, "This beta experience brings together your Business Profile, Merchant Center, YouTube, and Ads accounts all in one place. With Business Home you can turn insights about your business and customers into quick, actionable steps to help you grow."

It seems Google has been rolling this out slowly over the past couple of months to some businesses. You can try to access it over here.

Google Business Home allows you to:

  • Create, publish, and track content performance in one place
  • Easily manage multiple locations
  • Find personalized advice for your business goals
  • Plus much more...

It is interesting that Google is bringing back this portal, I mean, they had it for Google My Business to Google Business Profiles and then dropped the concept of a portal to manage your business instead directly in Google Search.

Here are screenshots from my Business Home account:

This is the start screen:

Google Business Home Start1

It then sets you up and you are taken to the home screens which gives you a full overview of your account:

Google Business Home Home

This is the creative lab section:

Google Business Home Creative Lab

Google Posts section:

Google Business Home Posts

Reviews section (just the top part):

Google Business Home Reviews

Performance / Analytics reports:

Google Business Home Performance

Locations screen:

Google Business Home Locations

Settings screen:

Google Business Home Settings

Brand kit screen:

Google Business Home Brand Kit

Tools screen:

Google Business Home Connected Tools

And here is the email I received:

Google Business Home Email

Google has a help document on this as well. The document says:

Important: Business Home is currently a closed beta experience, available only to select business categories in the US and the UK.

Business Home is a growth partner built with Gemini models that connects your essential business tools, making it easier to engage with your customers on Google and beyond.

Over time, Business Home will provide holistic insights and the next best step across all connected services. For example, it detects real-time demand surges and helps you publish seasonal offers across social media.

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