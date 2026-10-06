Google Warns Against Deceptive Authorship Information Within Content

Oct 6, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Mask

Around the same time Google updated its helpful content search documentation with defining main content and the new EOT/SA sections, Google also posted a warning to "avoid using deceptive authorship information."

Google added this paraphraph:

However, avoid using deceptive authorship information. Fabricating creator profiles (such as by using AI-generated headshots, made-up names, or false credentials to make content appear as if it was written by human experts) is a form of deception. Any form of deception makes a page untrustworthy to both users and our automated quality systems, and is a signal of a low-quality page.

Google previously communicated to us that it was not worried about faking author information but I guess times have changed.

Google is now saying:

  • Don't use deceptive authorship
  • Don't fake creator profiles
  • Don't use AI-generated headshots
  • Don't make up author names
  • Don't fake author credentials

If you do these things, Google said it is a "form of deception" and makes the page "untrustworthy" and is a signal of "low-quality."

Here is a screenshot of this new section:

Google Deceptive Authorship Notice

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