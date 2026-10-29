Google AI Mode Tests Blending All Products With Sponsored Products

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Organic Blend

Google seems to be testing mixing sponsored products, ads, within the organic product results in AI Mode. Google has this line above the product results that can say "Sponsored" and "All products." Even as I look at screenshots of this, I am not sure if the "All products" are sponsored or not.

I confirmed that this is indeed a Google "experiment" that Google is running in AI Mode. A Google spokesperson told me. "Yes, this format is part of our ongoing experiments with ads in AI Mode. Shopping Ads can appear alongside organic visual search results within carousels for commercially relevant queries. All sponsored listings are labeled as "Sponsored"."

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots of this on SEW - here are those screenshots.

Sponsored and All products header:

Google Ai Mode All Products Sponsored Products2

Sponsored and All products header:

Google Ai Mode All Products Sponsored Products

Just All products header:

Google Ai Mode All Products

Again, Google told me, "Shopping Ads can appear alongside organic visual search results within carousels for commercially relevant queries. All sponsored listings are labeled as "Sponsored"."

Google, back in October 2023, confirmed mixing ads with organic results and it has not looked back since. Google calls this dynamic ad placement.

So I guess it would make sense if Google did this in AI Mode as well.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Overviews With Query Refinement Bubbles

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google AI Mode Tests Blending All Products With Sponsored Products

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant API With New October 2026 Updates

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google

Is Google Testing Dropping Citations Cards From AI Overviews?

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Finally Adds Third-Party Ordering Controls

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:32 pm
Google Ads

Google Expands Ads In AI Mode To More Countries & Multiturn Ads In U.S.

Oct 28, 2026 - 6:30 pm
Previous Story: Google Merchant API With New October 2026 Updates
Next Story: Google AI Overviews With Query Refinement Bubbles

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.