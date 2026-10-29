Google seems to be testing mixing sponsored products, ads, within the organic product results in AI Mode. Google has this line above the product results that can say "Sponsored" and "All products." Even as I look at screenshots of this, I am not sure if the "All products" are sponsored or not.

I confirmed that this is indeed a Google "experiment" that Google is running in AI Mode. A Google spokesperson told me. "Yes, this format is part of our ongoing experiments with ads in AI Mode. Shopping Ads can appear alongside organic visual search results within carousels for commercially relevant queries. All sponsored listings are labeled as "Sponsored"."

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots of this on SEW - here are those screenshots.

Sponsored and All products header:

Sponsored and All products header:

Just All products header:

Again, Google told me, "Shopping Ads can appear alongside organic visual search results within carousels for commercially relevant queries. All sponsored listings are labeled as "Sponsored"."

Google, back in October 2023, confirmed mixing ads with organic results and it has not looked back since. Google calls this dynamic ad placement.

So I guess it would make sense if Google did this in AI Mode as well.

Forum discussion at X.