Google has updated its Prevent user-generated spam on your site and platform help document to specify "tools that let users publish shared pages, generated content, or web apps." The update explicitly includes platforms and tools that let users create shared pages, generated content, and web apps.

Google also added “Only index content meant for Search,” recommending noindex or crawling restrictions for pages intended for sharing, collaboration, or utility rather than public discovery. Google's new “Only index content meant for Search” section is also a significant addition. It tells platforms to distinguish between content intended for public discovery and content intended only for direct access.

Google said these changes were made to "help platforms keep user-created pages that aren't meant for Search out of the index and detect spam earlier." The changes Google said it made was that it "Updated the user-generated spam prevention guide with guidance on blocking indexing of link-shared content and monitoring abuse in Search Console." So Google specifically said the change to this document is about "blocking indexing of link-shared content."

Google also added a new section for "Only index content meant for Search."

It says:

If your service lets users create shareable pages, generated outputs, or interactive tools, consider whether that content is meant to be found through search engines or only accessed directly by people with a link. When pages are created for direct sharing, collaboration, or utility rather than public search discovery, apply the noindex rule (using a robots meta tag or X-Robots-Tag HTTP response header) or block crawling in robots.txt by default.

Google also added:

Verify your site or subdomain in Search Console so you receive email alerts if Google issues a manual action against your site or detects security issues. Also check the Page Indexing report and Search performance report regularly for unexpected spikes in indexed pages, impressions, or queries that don't match your platform's purpose. Track platform-level creation and indexing metrics, and set up alerts for anomalies such as spikes in newly published public pages or a small number of users generating a large share of indexable URLs.

Here is the diff:

Marie Haynes asked on X if this means new manual actions are incoming for AI tools and app-building platforms. Lily Ray posted on X, "My first thought was Claude artifacts, ChatGPT pages/sites, FB posts, and other social/AI tools that make it easy to churn out indexable UGC at scale. Another clue from Google about new types of spam they are dealing with (likely at a big enough scale to warrant changing their documentation) and ... another clue about what they'll be targeting in the future?"

Forum discussion at X