The World Wide Web is rushing now to fix and patch its servers for the critical PHP exploit known as PHP2Shell. Most are able to patch these without downtime but many sites are going offline until the patch is implemented, just to be super safe. Google's John Mueller offered advice on how to handle Google Search if you decide to take down your site while patching it for the PHP security vulnerability.

If you are unaware of this PHP issue, in short, PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36 and 8.2.35 now have a fix for two critical vulnerabilities that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. So everyone is rushing to patch things up asap before the evil people or bots begin attacking. There is tons of coverage of this summed up on Techmeme.

In fact, many sites are being taken offline, to be super cautious, until the PHP patches are in place. "Several government, school and hospital websites in Europe were taken offline on Wednesday as organizations rushed to protect themselves from two critical security flaws in PHP, a programming language that powers a large share of the ​internet," Reuters reported.

If you are taking that approach, Google's John Mueller provided advice on how to take down your site, so that it won't result in long term ranking or indexing issues for your site in Google Search. John wrote on Bluesky, "If you're taking PHP sites down to schedule time to deal with "unplanned updates", use HTTP 503 instead of letting responses time out / 404 / 500. You can do this outside of PHP / point DNS elsewhere / CDN."

This PHP exploit is serious; it can allow for unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) and memory disclosure across roughly 70% of the world's websites. This could let attackers run malicious code, crash servers, or steal sensitive data without a login or user interaction. All PHP versions from 5.4 through 8.5.11 are vulnerable. Researchers uncovered the flaws using AI models, which quickly prompted emergency patches and precautionary website shutdowns worldwide. Upgrade immediately to one of the patched versions released by the PHP project: 8.2.35, 8.3.36, 8.4.27, or 8.5.12.

Google has spoken about this before in similar cases but Google also has older documentation on this - here are links to those documents:

Google has given similar advice in 2021 with the Log4j security vulnerability.

Here is some of our previous coverage of how Google Search handles sites being down and what to do:

Here is John's post:

If you're taking PHP sites down to schedule time to deal with "unplanned updates", use HTTP 503 instead of letting responses time out / 404 / 500. You can do this outside of PHP / point DNS elsewhere / CDN. developers.google.com/search/blog/... developers.google.com/search/docs/...



[image or embed] — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) October 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.