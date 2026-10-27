Googlebot Must Follow Redirects From Homepage To Favicon, Updated Doc Say

Oct 27, 2026 - 3:05 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Spider

Google Search has just updated its favicon documentation to now specify that Googlebot must be able to follow redirects from the homepage to the page where the favicon is specified. The document also explicitly says that these URLs must not be blocked by robots.txt or other means.

The updated documentation updated this one bullet point to say:

Googlebot must be able to crawl the home page, follow any redirects from there to the page where the favicon is specified, and Googlebot-Image must be able to crawl the favicon file. These URLs must not be blocked from crawling by a robots.txt file or by other means.

It previously said:

Googlebot-Image must be able to crawl the favicon file and Googlebot must be able to crawl the home page; they cannot be blocked for crawling.

This seems more like a clarification than anything else but it is a good clarification.

Here is a screenshot highlighting what changed - new document:

Google Favicon Doc New

Old document:

Google Favicon Doc Old

So make sure to double-check that Google can reach the homepage, follow its redirects, and fetch the favicon.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Googlebot Must Follow Redirects From Homepage To Favicon, Updated Doc Say

Oct 27, 2026 - 3:05 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2026

Oct 27, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update: Volatility & Chatter Spike

Oct 27, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Downplays The Importance Of Fresh Index Reporting

Oct 27, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Advertisers Can't Figure Out If An Ad Is A Google Local Service Ad Or Not

Oct 27, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Dotted Underlined Links In Sponsored Results

Oct 27, 2026 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.