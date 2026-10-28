Google is asking some businesses to provide their EIN, Employer Identification Number and a link to their privacy policy when updating parts of their Google Business Profile.

Syed Amir informed me of this in the comments area on this site. He said, "While setting it up (the message button), I noticed that Google is asking for an EIN and an additional Privacy Policy URL."

He posted this screenshot that says, "To help protect you and your customers, a Google partner will review your details before you can receive messages. This takes about three to four working days."

Here is his screenshot:

I will say that this makes a lot more sense than asking for a government ID.

Have you seen this?

Forum discussion at SER Comments.