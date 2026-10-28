Google Business Profiles Asking Businesses For EIN

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Verify

Google is asking some businesses to provide their EIN, Employer Identification Number and a link to their privacy policy when updating parts of their Google Business Profile.

Syed Amir informed me of this in the comments area on this site. He said, "While setting it up (the message button), I noticed that Google is asking for an EIN and an additional Privacy Policy URL."

He posted this screenshot that says, "To help protect you and your customers, a Google partner will review your details before you can receive messages. This takes about three to four working days."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Ein Request

I will say that this makes a lot more sense than asking for a government ID.

Have you seen this?

Forum discussion at SER Comments.

 

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