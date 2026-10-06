Google Search Profiles Expand To India & Canada With Brazil Coming Soon

Oct 6, 2026 - 12:36 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Search Profile Card

Google is expanding the Search profiles feature to more countries. Starting today, those in India and Canada are now eligible for a Search profile in Google Search. And soon, Google will also support users in Brazil.

This was announced by Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, who wrote on X, "One of our most requested updates for Search profiles is live today: expanding to new countries!"

"Starting today, creators and publishers in India 🇮🇳 and Canada 🇨🇦 can set up their own dedicated home base on Google – followed by Brazil 🇧🇷 rolling out soon," he added.

Google Search profiles are a shareable, customizable page that brings together all of your social accounts, websites, posts, and links into one place. Google wrote, "To bring your content from multiple platforms together, make a Search profile. Users discover you and your work on Google Search and Google Discover more easily with a Search profile." For more information about Search profiles on Google, see this help document.

Here is Robby's tweet:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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