Google has announced its UGC Fresh Data Program, which Google says "is an initiative designed to help platforms display fresh, high quality, and authentic user-generated content (UGC) across various features on Search." Basically, it seems like an API UCG sites like Reddit can use to push content to Google Search faster.

"Through this program, approved platforms can use a dedicated data ingestion pipeline to send content and interaction signals to Google," Google explained

This basically makes it faster for Google to get UCG content into its index, without having to crawl, like the Google Indexing API - but this is not the Google Indexing API. "It's independent of the Google Indexing API and traditional organic crawling for general web content," Google added.

"This proactive approach helps ensure that fresh content is processed and quickly updated in Search, so people can easily find useful first-hand perspectives from your platform," Google also wrote. And no, "This program doesn't guarantee that content will appear in Search," Google wrote.

Here are the eligibility criteria:

Content focus: The platform must primarily host UGC, social postings, or forum discussions. The UGC content should be hosted on dedicated pages with stable URLs, not on profile or feed pages.

The platform must primarily host UGC, social postings, or forum discussions. The UGC content should be hosted on dedicated pages with stable URLs, not on profile or feed pages. Volume and audience: A high volume of UGC content and a significant user base.

A high volume of UGC content and a significant user base. Content accessibility: Content must be on public web pages accessible to Googlebot and users; gated content (requiring a login or paywall to view) is ineligible. Additionally, all UGC must be attributable to a creator with a public profile.

Content must be on public web pages accessible to Googlebot and users; gated content (requiring a login or paywall to view) is ineligible. Additionally, all UGC must be attributable to a creator with a public profile. Technical readiness: The platform owner must possess the capacity to implement secure OAuth 2.0 API authentication and construct strictly validated JSON-LD payloads. Additionally, the platform must already utilize (or be prepared to implement) valid on-page schema.org structured data markup across its URLs. For example, SocialMediaPosting or DiscussionForumPosting with interactionStatistic sub-fields.

The platform owner must possess the capacity to implement secure OAuth 2.0 API authentication and construct strictly validated JSON-LD payloads. Additionally, the platform must already utilize (or be prepared to implement) valid on-page schema.org structured data markup across its URLs. For example, SocialMediaPosting or DiscussionForumPosting with interactionStatistic sub-fields. Content health and moderation: The platform must not publish illegal content and must maintain active content moderation, including a user reporting mechanism.

The platform must not publish illegal content and must maintain active content moderation, including a user reporting mechanism. Content freshness: Content submitted must be as fresh as possible, ideally sent within minutes. Additionally, you must be able to submit regular updates of engagement counters (within 72 hours of creation). Google will share developer documents with more details once accepted into the program.

You can apply for this program over here and Google will not accept all applications. You should hear back from Google within 6-8 weeks with a response on the status of your application.

Here is a screenshot of this document:

Forum discussion at X.