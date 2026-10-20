Google Business Profiles Verification With Government ID

Oct 20, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Id Maps

Google is testing a new way to verify your Google Business Profiles, the method is by uploading a photo of your government ID. This is in addition ot the phone/text, email, live video call or snail mail verification methods.

This was spotted by Digital Jedi who posted this on the Local Search Forum he wrote, "I came across it 2 weeks ago. While I've seen some rando verification options, this was a first... How does Google know the Government ID is associated with the business?"

Here is his screenshot:

Google Business Profile Verification Government Id

Yes, it says:

Submit an Identity Verification

Upload a photo of your government ID

Your ID is only used for verification and won't be shown publicly

This is not currently listed in Google's help document, which currently only include:

  • Phone or text
  • Email
  • Live video call
  • Mail

I think this is an option for Google Local Service Ads for certification of some professions.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

 

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