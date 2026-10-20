Google is testing a new way to verify your Google Business Profiles, the method is by uploading a photo of your government ID. This is in addition ot the phone/text, email, live video call or snail mail verification methods.
This was spotted by Digital Jedi who posted this on the Local Search Forum he wrote, "I came across it 2 weeks ago. While I've seen some rando verification options, this was a first... How does Google know the Government ID is associated with the business?"
Here is his screenshot:
Yes, it says:
Submit an Identity Verification
Upload a photo of your government ID
Your ID is only used for verification and won't be shown publicly
This is not currently listed in Google's help document, which currently only include:
- Phone or text
- Live video call
I think this is an option for Google Local Service Ads for certification of some professions.
Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.