Google is testing a new way to verify your Google Business Profiles, the method is by uploading a photo of your government ID. This is in addition ot the phone/text, email, live video call or snail mail verification methods.

This was spotted by Digital Jedi who posted this on the Local Search Forum he wrote, "I came across it 2 weeks ago. While I've seen some rando verification options, this was a first... How does Google know the Government ID is associated with the business?"

Here is his screenshot:

Yes, it says:

Submit an Identity Verification Upload a photo of your government ID Your ID is only used for verification and won't be shown publicly

This is not currently listed in Google's help document, which currently only include:

Phone or text

Email

Live video call

Mail

I think this is an option for Google Local Service Ads for certification of some professions.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.