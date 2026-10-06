Google Search Generative AI Control Page Adds Top-Level Domain Details

Oct 6, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

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Google has added information to the Search generative AI control page in Search Console about when a child property overrides the parent setting for AI controls. As a reminder, these controls are now globally available.

Google updated the deep dive help document on the newish Search generative AI control feature in Google Search Console with this information.

Google added this line:

Owners of the top-level domain property will see a notification on the Search generative AI control page when one of their child properties overrides the parent setting.

Here is a screenshot of what content was added:

Google Generative Ai Controls Doc Update

Here is the control itself; I do not have a screenshot of the notification:

Google Generative Ai Controls Setting

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