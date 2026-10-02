Google has updated the creating helpful, reliable, people-first content help document to primarily add two new sections. First, it added that the main content is super critical, added what is main content and then explained how Search Quality raters review content quality of the main content.

This was updated the same day Google updated the AI-generated content document.

Google wrote this new line:

Beyond E-E-A-T, the Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines emphasize that one of the most critical factors for assessing page quality is the quality of the main content, specifically how effectively it allows the page to achieve its purpose and provide a satisfying user experience.

Yep, the word "critical" is used again here, and it emphasizes that main content is super important.

Then Google defined what is "main content" and wrote, "any part of the webpage that directly helps the page achieve its purpose. Depending on the primary intent of the page, the main content directly fulfills the page's purpose and could include:"

Primary text and media: The main text, articles, images, audio, or video files on the page.

The main text, articles, images, audio, or video files on the page. Interactive features: Built-in functionality such as calculators, online tools, games, or search functionality.

Built-in functionality such as calculators, online tools, games, or search functionality. User-generated contributions: Forum discussions, customer reviews, comments, or user-uploaded media when they directly fulfill the page's purpose (for example, when the page is about discussing a particular user question).

Forum discussions, customer reviews, comments, or user-uploaded media when they directly fulfill the page's purpose (for example, when the page is about discussing a particular user question). Tabbed or expanded sections: Information housed behind interactive tabs (such as product specifications, safety notes, or user reviews).

Information housed behind interactive tabs (such as product specifications, safety notes, or user reviews). Page titles and headings: The visible title and headings throughout a page that summarize its topic and helps users make informed decisions about visiting.

And then Google describes how Search Quality raters review the main content of the page. Google wrote, "When reviewing content quality, Search Quality raters are trained to evaluate these fundamental attributes of the main content:" I'll call this the EOT/SA section. :)

Effort: The extent to which human work went into creating the content or the systems powering it. For example, writing original analysis, translating a poem manually, or building a custom interactive map for a game represents high effort. Conversely, automatically generating pages from feeds or using generative AI to produce large amounts of text without manual oversight or curation represents little to no effort. Attribution or giving credit to other sources doesn't replace the need for original effort.

The extent to which human work went into creating the content or the systems powering it. For example, writing original analysis, translating a poem manually, or building a custom interactive map for a game represents high effort. Conversely, automatically generating pages from feeds or using generative AI to produce large amounts of text without manual oversight or curation represents little to no effort. Attribution or giving credit to other sources doesn't replace the need for original effort. Originality: The extent to which the content offers unique, original information or perspectives that aren't already available on other websites.

The extent to which the content offers unique, original information or perspectives that aren't already available on other websites. Talent or skill: Whether the content shows the talent, skill, or expertise necessary to provide a satisfying experience for visitors (such as clear writing, well-produced video, or functional page tools). Keep in mind that not all content requires specialized expertise. For example, a person sharing their experience about finding a new way to clear their driveway of snow generally doesn't necessarily require specialized expertise.

Whether the content shows the talent, skill, or expertise necessary to provide a satisfying experience for visitors (such as clear writing, well-produced video, or functional page tools). Keep in mind that not all content requires specialized expertise. For example, a person sharing their experience about finding a new way to clear their driveway of snow generally doesn't necessarily require specialized expertise. Accuracy: For informational pages, the content should be factually accurate. For topics that could significantly impact people's lives or well-being (YMYL topics), the content must be highly accurate and consistent with established expert consensus.

Here is a screenshot of what is new - highlighted in the red box:

Forum discussion at X.