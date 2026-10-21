Google Updates Control What You Share With Google Search With Existing Options

Oct 21, 2026 - 9:14 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Sad Google Robot

Google updated its Control what you share with Google Search help document to add "include existing options such as the robots meta tag, data-nosnippet, X-Robots-Tag, and the Search generative AI control," Google said. In addition to Google updating its URL structure best practices for Google Search help document this morning.

Google wrote:

Updated the control what you share with Google Search documentation to include existing options such as the robots meta tag, data-nosnippet, X-Robots-Tag, and the Search generative AI control, along with minor clarifications that the page applies to Google Search.

To keep the page fresh and reflect the current set of options available to site owners.

Google specifically added these two sections:

  • Use robots meta tag, data-nosnippet, or X-Robots-Tag
  • Use the Search generative AI control

Here I highlighted what Google added:

Addition

There were also some minor changes, here is a document diff from the old version:

Google Diff

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