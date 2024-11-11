While Google has yet to confirm a Google search ranking update, we have seen tremendous volatility in the Google Search results this month. Google did, however, confirm it can downgrade sections of content that are starkly different from the main content. We also posted an update on the helpful content update. Finally, Google did say a new Google update is coming soon.
It slipped my mind and I forgot to post the Google Webmaster Report at the beginning of the month, so here it is, the November Google Webmaster Report.
Google said the sitelinks search box is going away soon. Google tested showing the full recipe in the search results, which was upsetting. Google rolled out AI Overviews to a 100+ countries, added new AI Overview features and much more. Google also launched AI features in local search and maps.
Finally, the DOJ said they may break up Google but that was before Trump won the election. Google ad revenue was way up again this past quarter. And Google replaced Prabhakar Raghavan with Nick Fox.
If you missed the last recap, it is at the October 2024 Google Webmaster Report.
Here are the important stories for the past month:
Google Updates
- Election 2024 Google Search Ranking Update 🇺🇸
- Halloween 2024 Google Search Ranking Update 👻
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Again On October 26th & 27th & 23rd & 24th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues October 19th & 20th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Again Heats Up (October 15th)
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbling Again October 10th
- Record-Breaking Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Into October
- Google Search Downgrading Rankings Of Content Starkly Different From Main Content
- Google: Search Ranking Update Coming Soon But HCU Victims May Not Recover
- Report: 22% Of Sites Hit By Google's Helpful Content Update Are Up 20%+
- Google Search Console Partial Data Reports With Dotted Lines
- Google Search Console Performance Report Showing Almost No Data Today
- Did Google Hit Fortune Recommends With A Search Penalty Over Site Reputation Abuse?
- Google AI Overviews Not Linking To Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update
- Google: Doubtful You'd See Big Ranking Drop Over Core Web Vitals Issues
- Google: Having Different Links On Mobile vs Desktop Pages Can Slow Crawl
- Google Proposes New Shipping Data Schema Including Type ShippingService
- Google Warning On JavaScript-Generated Product Markup
- Google Updates URL Structure, Favicon & Adds Google Trends Docs
- Google Clarified Support For Robots.txt Fields With Tiny Change
- Google Drops Support For Noarchive Meta Tag Directive
- Google Merchant Listings Adds Certification Markup Support
- Google To Host Creator Summit At GooglePlex Later This Month
- Google Sitelinks Search Box Going Away Next Month
- Google Tests Quick View Button For Recipes That Keep You On Google
- Google Tests Dropping Results Count After Moving It Under Search Tools
- Google Search Tests Verified Labels For Product Results
- Google Tests Frequently Saved Label On Search Result Snippets
- Google Menu Highlights Search Carousel
- Google Search Entity Trust Scores From APIVoid & ScamAdviser
- Google Search Snippet With Mentioned Products Carousel
- Google Other People Search Box
- Google Search People's Insights For Unprofessional Medical Advice
- Expandable Google Knowledge Panels On Desktop Search
- Google Search Tests List Articles
- Google Search Tests Top Links Title For Sitelinks?
- Google Search Tests Replacing Google Logo With Super G Logo
- Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users
- Google AI Overview Ads, New Link Format, AI Organized Search Results & More
- Google AI Overviews Highlight Feature Expands AI Responses
- Google Generative AI Snippets Throughout Search Results
- Google Shopping "Researched with AI - Experimental" Answer
- Google AI Answers In Google Maps: Things To Do, Review Summaries & About This Place
- Google Local Service Ads To Soon Require Google Business Profile
- Google Business Profiles Learn Something Specific Question Box
- Google Business Profiles Removes Health Insurance Accepted
- Google Tests Discover More Places & Explore Places Nearby
- Google Business Profiles Testing Reviews Within Photo Carousels
- Google Business Profiles: Answer Questions About Your Inventory
- Google Drag & Drop Reorder Your Restaurant Menu Items
- DOJ May Breakup Google As Remedy To Monopoly Ruling
- Google Ad Revenue Up 10% - With Biggest Ad Revenue Quarter Ever
- Nick Fox New Lead Of Google Search; Replaced Prabhakar Raghavan
