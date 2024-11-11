While Google has yet to confirm a Google search ranking update, we have seen tremendous volatility in the Google Search results this month. Google did, however, confirm it can downgrade sections of content that are starkly different from the main content. We also posted an update on the helpful content update. Finally, Google did say a new Google update is coming soon.

It slipped my mind and I forgot to post the Google Webmaster Report at the beginning of the month, so here it is, the November Google Webmaster Report.

Google said the sitelinks search box is going away soon. Google tested showing the full recipe in the search results, which was upsetting. Google rolled out AI Overviews to a 100+ countries, added new AI Overview features and much more. Google also launched AI features in local search and maps.

Finally, the DOJ said they may break up Google but that was before Trump won the election. Google ad revenue was way up again this past quarter. And Google replaced Prabhakar Raghavan with Nick Fox.

If you missed the last recap, it is at the October 2024 Google Webmaster Report.

Here are the important stories for the past month:

Google Updates

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.