Google Tests Frequently Saved Label On Search Result Snippets

Google Life Saver Ring

Google is now testing a "Frequently saved" label on the search results snippets. Previously we've seen you visit often labels, for you labels, preferred source labels and other labels in the search results.

This was spotted by Nate Louis who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Search Snippet Label Frequently Saved

Sachin Patel also spotted this and posted about it on X:

Google Search Frequently Saved Label

This might be part of those old saved searches feature or just another name for the above variations. Or maybe this is some sort of Chrome feature or extension?

Here is the original post from Nate:

Forum discussion at X.

 

