Google is now testing a "Frequently saved" label on the search results snippets. Previously we've seen you visit often labels, for you labels, preferred source labels and other labels in the search results.

This might be part of those old saved searches feature or just another name for the above variations. Or maybe this is some sort of Chrome feature or extension?

