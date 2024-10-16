Google Business Profiles Removes Health Insurance Accepted

Oct 16, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Health

Google may have removed or be removing the health insurance fields from Google Business Profiles. So if you are a health related organization, and you want patients to see what insurance you accept before coming, Google would show that, but it seems Google is now removing that option.

Google added this as an option back in December 2021. It would show searchers the list of insurance plans a specific health organization accepted. But it seems Google is now removing the option.

Joy Hawkins posted about it on X, saying, "Seeing the insurance section removed for several business types inside the Google Business Profile dashboard." She linked to a complaint thread in her Local Search Forum where local SEOs are no longer able to see these attributes available.

Here is what it looked like in the past:

Google Business Profiles Insurance

Why would Google remove it? I suspect because health insurance is confusing. Even if a specific plan name is accepted by a provider, some specific options or plans within that company may not be accepted. So maybe this was causing more confusion and more of a headache to some of these health providers?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2024

Oct 17, 2024 - 10:00 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Gets 16 Months Of Data, Recommendations & Copilot Tools To Come

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 18 Now Available

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:45 am
Google

Google Merchant Center Lets You Name Your Shipping Policy

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Search News

Semrush Acquired Search Engine Land, SMX & Third Door Media (Industry Reaction)

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Renames ACA Text Assets To Customizations

Oct 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Adds New Verification Methods
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Again Heats Up (October 15th)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.