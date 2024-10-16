Google may have removed or be removing the health insurance fields from Google Business Profiles. So if you are a health related organization, and you want patients to see what insurance you accept before coming, Google would show that, but it seems Google is now removing that option.

Google added this as an option back in December 2021. It would show searchers the list of insurance plans a specific health organization accepted. But it seems Google is now removing the option.

Joy Hawkins posted about it on X, saying, "Seeing the insurance section removed for several business types inside the Google Business Profile dashboard." She linked to a complaint thread in her Local Search Forum where local SEOs are no longer able to see these attributes available.

Here is what it looked like in the past:

Why would Google remove it? I suspect because health insurance is confusing. Even if a specific plan name is accepted by a provider, some specific options or plans within that company may not be accepted. So maybe this was causing more confusion and more of a headache to some of these health providers?

Forum discussion at X.