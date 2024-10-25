Google is testing another variation of the people also ask box, this one is titled "other people search." I am not sure if there is any functional or technical difference between this box and the other variations outside of the title.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a screenshot of this on X:
Again, I am not sure if there is more to this than just a title change?
Forum discussion at X.
