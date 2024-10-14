Google Search Tests Top Links Title For Sitelinks?

0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Top Bars

Google is testing showing the term "top links" or "top links from..." in its search results snippets, that seem to give a title to the sitelinks shown under search result snippets. This is shown both on organic free search results and the search ads, Google Ads, in Google Search.

This was first spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who notified me of this over the weekend, he posted this screenshot on X:

Google Search Top Links

They can also show up for ads, as Gagan noted as a follow up to Shameem's post:

Google Ads Top Links

Later, Brodie Clark on SERPAlerts also spotted it:

It just seems like they are giving a name to Sitelinks, although, Sitelinks have a name - I guess the name is too technical?

Forum discussion at X.

 

