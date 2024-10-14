Google is testing showing the term "top links" or "top links from..." in its search results snippets, that seem to give a title to the sitelinks shown under search result snippets. This is shown both on organic free search results and the search ads, Google Ads, in Google Search.

This was first spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who notified me of this over the weekend, he posted this screenshot on X:

They can also show up for ads, as Gagan noted as a follow up to Shameem's post:

Later, Brodie Clark on SERPAlerts also spotted it:

Google is now testing out a top links label for branded sitelinks on mobile. The test included two different variations, involving either a top links label with a globe icon or with a 'top links from' label that includes the favicon and site name. Source: https://t.co/WupmipgeQg pic.twitter.com/xliOEbtaFJ — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) October 13, 2024

It just seems like they are giving a name to Sitelinks, although, Sitelinks have a name - I guess the name is too technical?

