Google is now testing showing reviews within the photos carousel within a Google Business Profile listing. So when you scroll through the photos for a business, Google can also show review snippets.

I mean, it can be super bad if Google shows a negative review there but I hope Google is smart enough to only show positive reviews here...

This was spotted by David Hills who posted a video of this on X - I made part of the video into a GIF:

Here is a static screenshot:

Here is the full video:

Is this new @rustybrick - on Google Maps the review text overlay on a photo has been replaced by photos made up of a review snippet and related photo.

So far only seeing 3 of these review per profile.

Three additional reviews and more photos can be seen by scrolling. pic.twitter.com/rC3lT1mcWE — David Hills (@DavidartHills) October 23, 2024

