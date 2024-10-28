Google Business Profiles Testing Reviews Within Photo Carousels

Oct 28, 2024
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Auto Shop

Google is now testing showing reviews within the photos carousel within a Google Business Profile listing. So when you scroll through the photos for a business, Google can also show review snippets.

I mean, it can be super bad if Google shows a negative review there but I hope Google is smart enough to only show positive reviews here...

This was spotted by David Hills who posted a video of this on X - I made part of the video into a GIF:

Google Business Profiles Photos Reviews

Here is a static screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Photos Reviews

Here is the full video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

