Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the November 2024 Google webmaster report a bit late this month, sorry about that. Google is testing anchor text based links in the AI Overviews. Google Ads has unpaused the election ads today. Google Ads Editor version 2.8 is out. Google is testing removing the site name and favicons from the search results. Google Maps finder may or may not show the sponsored label on the left side. HARO is being closed next month.

