Google Business Profiles: Answer Questions About Your Inventory

Google Business Profiles may now ask you to verify your information about your store inventory within the Products section of your profile. Google will ask "Do you sell these products in-store?" This feature asks you to answer questions about your inventory.

This will ask you questions specific to inventory you say you should have, just to double-verify you actually have that inventory.

This was spotted by @haseshout on X who shared this screenshot of Google asking him about this:

Google has a new help document on this feature that says, "Google may ask quick yes or no questions about the products you sell in your store. The questions appear when you tap the “Products” icon in your Business Profile in the Google Maps app."

Google says this is important because "When you update Google with information about the brands and product categories you offer, users who search for those items in your area can more easily find your business."

This feature isn’t available for all Business Profiles. It should show for businesses that have a local store that sells physical goods.

