Google Search Console Performance Report Showing Almost No Data Today

Oct 28, 2024 - 7:32 am 9 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Analytics Chart

Google Search Console's performance report seems to have a bug where it is showing almost zero data for today. I can replicate this across numerous Search Console properties, so maybe something is stuck with Search Console right now.

I have seen some complaints on X and on this site and I wanted to quickly report, it is not just you. That you can relax a bit and know that this seems to be impacting everyone.

I should note, Google seems to be showing data for today by default now. So this might not be a "bug" but rather a "feature" where Google is showing the data it sees for today, which is not much yet, since it is the morning. Google confirmed it is a bug, story updated below.

This seems unrelated to the Google Search unconfirmed ranking update from this weekend.

Here is what I see for some of the Search Console profiles I have access to:

Google Search Console Performance Report Bug

Google Search Console Performance Report Bug2

Google Search Console Performance Report Bug3

Google Search Console Performance Report Bug3

So if you are seeing this, you are 100% not alone.

This might be a "feature" in that Google may be showing more real time data, as Frank Sandtmann notes on Mastodon. I mean, it is showing data for today by default.

Google has not yet commented on this issue.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google's John Mueller confirmed this is a bug, he said on LinkedIn, "It's an issue on our side - the team is looking into it. Thanks to everyone for noticing & letting us know, this wasn't meant to replace your traditional morning wake-up beverage :-)."

Note: This story was originally published at 6:05 am ET but was updated at 7:30am ET with Google's statement. So I updated the timestamp of this story.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2024

Oct 28, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Downgrading Rankings Of Content Starkly Different From Main Content

Oct 28, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google To Sunset Call Ads; Migrating To Responsive Search Ads

Oct 28, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Showing Almost No Data Today

Oct 28, 2024 - 7:32 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Testing Reviews Within Photo Carousels

Oct 28, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Snippet With Mentioned Products Carousel

Oct 28, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Testing Reviews Within Photo Carousels
Next Story: Google To Sunset Call Ads; Migrating To Responsive Search Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.