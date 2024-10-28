Google Search Console's performance report seems to have a bug where it is showing almost zero data for today. I can replicate this across numerous Search Console properties, so maybe something is stuck with Search Console right now.

I have seen some complaints on X and on this site and I wanted to quickly report, it is not just you. That you can relax a bit and know that this seems to be impacting everyone.

I should note, Google seems to be showing data for today by default now. So this might not be a "bug" but rather a "feature" where Google is showing the data it sees for today, which is not much yet, since it is the morning. Google confirmed it is a bug, story updated below.

This seems unrelated to the Google Search unconfirmed ranking update from this weekend.

Here is what I see for some of the Search Console profiles I have access to:

So if you are seeing this, you are 100% not alone.

Google Search Console showing 0 clicks on the latest day, which is today. Seeing this on many properties.@danielwaisberg this a bug?

— Jan Caerels (@CaerelsJan) October 28, 2024

Same story across three properties, looks like a fun new Google Search Console bug.



— Daniel Trick (@DanTrickSEO) October 28, 2024

Every single Google Search Console Performance Report I have access to looks like this at the moment. Is there a bug going on? 👀



— Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) October 28, 2024

This might be a "feature" in that Google may be showing more real time data, as Frank Sandtmann notes on Mastodon. I mean, it is showing data for today by default.

Google has not yet commented on this issue.

Update: Google's John Mueller confirmed this is a bug, he said on LinkedIn, "It's an issue on our side - the team is looking into it. Thanks to everyone for noticing & letting us know, this wasn't meant to replace your traditional morning wake-up beverage :-)."

