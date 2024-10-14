Google is testing swapping out the normal spelled-out Google logo with the Super G (that is what Google calls it) logo at the top of the Google Search results page. I find it weird but I guess it can work?
This was spotted by Punit who posted screenshots and a video on Mastodon:
Here is a GIF of it in action:
I rather the normal Google logo there, no?
Here is the normal version:
Deepak spotted this also:
Google is testing a new light grey theme for the search bar, featuring a slightly larger size for improved visibility.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/lgAqf8b6gJ— Deepak Yadav (@deepaksgt) October 11, 2024
Forum discussion at Mastodon.