Google is testing swapping out the normal spelled-out Google logo with the Super G (that is what Google calls it) logo at the top of the Google Search results page. I find it weird but I guess it can work?

This was spotted by Punit who posted screenshots and a video on Mastodon:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

I rather the normal Google logo there, no?

Here is the normal version:

Deepak spotted this also:

Google is testing a new light grey theme for the search bar, featuring a slightly larger size for improved visibility.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/lgAqf8b6gJ — Deepak Yadav (@deepaksgt) October 11, 2024

