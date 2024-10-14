Google Search Tests Replacing Google Logo With Super G Logo

Oct 14, 2024
Filed Under Google

Super G Google

Google is testing swapping out the normal spelled-out Google logo with the Super G (that is what Google calls it) logo at the top of the Google Search results page. I find it weird but I guess it can work?

This was spotted by Punit who posted screenshots and a video on Mastodon:

Super G Logo Top Google Search

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Super G Logo Top Google Search

I rather the normal Google logo there, no?

Here is the normal version:

Normal Google Search Interface

Deepak spotted this also:

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

