Google Business Profiles now lets you quickly reorder your menu items on your restaurant's menu with drag-and-drop menus. This allows you to move menu items from section to section much faster and easier.

This change was spotted by local SEO, Nevena Ivanova, who posted about it on X. She said, "Great news for menu management! Google just rolled out a super helpful drag-and-drop feature for moving items between sections, making it way easier to organize. This vastly improves the GBP user experience!"

Here is the screenshot:

Small things like this can be a big win to small businesses.

