Google Drag & Drop Reorder Your Restaurant Menu Items

Oct 9, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Restaurant Table Google

Google Business Profiles now lets you quickly reorder your menu items on your restaurant's menu with drag-and-drop menus. This allows you to move menu items from section to section much faster and easier.

This change was spotted by local SEO, Nevena Ivanova, who posted about it on X. She said, "Great news for menu management! Google just rolled out a super helpful drag-and-drop feature for moving items between sections, making it way easier to organize. This vastly improves the GBP user experience!"

Here is the screenshot:

Google Reorder Menu Items

Small things like this can be a big win to small businesses.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Search Tests Most Mentioned Places Carousel

Oct 9, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Drag & Drop Reorder Your Restaurant Menu Items

Oct 9, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Improved Console Sidebar Navigation

Oct 9, 2024 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2024

Oct 8, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Search Showing Competitor Ads Above Local Reviews

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google To Host Creator Summit At GooglePlex Later This Month

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Improved Console Sidebar Navigation
Next Story: Google Search Tests Most Mentioned Places Carousel

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.