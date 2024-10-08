Google Search is testing a new section in its search results for "List articles." Google then shows you articles that are like top ten or top whatever number list for any topic.

You've seen those articles, they go like, the top ten best SEOs in this region. Or the top 8 best running shoes. Those types of articles are being places in this "list articles" section.

This was spotted by Jake Boly on @Jake_Boly and @observeseo and @brodieseo on X.

Here are those screenshots:

I guess those top X lists might come back into style?

Forum discussion at @Jake_Boly and @observeseo and @brodieseo on X.