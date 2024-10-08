Google Search Tests List Articles

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Pencils

Google Search is testing a new section in its search results for "List articles." Google then shows you articles that are like top ten or top whatever number list for any topic.

You've seen those articles, they go like, the top ten best SEOs in this region. Or the top 8 best running shoes. Those types of articles are being places in this "list articles" section.

This was spotted by Jake Boly on @Jake_Boly and @observeseo and @brodieseo on X.

Here are those screenshots:

Google Desktop Search List Articles

Jake Boly

Google Mobile Search List Articles

I guess those top X lists might come back into style?

Forum discussion at @Jake_Boly and @observeseo and @brodieseo on X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2024

Oct 8, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Search Showing Competitor Ads Above Local Reviews

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google To Host Creator Summit At GooglePlex Later This Month

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Adds Negative Keyword Tab in Keyword Planner

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests List Articles

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarified Support For Robots.txt Fields With Tiny Change

Oct 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Clarified Support For Robots.txt Fields With Tiny Change
Next Story: Google Ads Adds Negative Keyword Tab in Keyword Planner

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.