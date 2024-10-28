Google Updates URL Structure, Favicon & Adds Google Trends Docs

Google has added a new search document on Google Trends while also making some small updates to the URL structure, best practices documentation, and favicons documentation. Google has been doing a lot of videos around Google Trends, so the new documentation around that topic is not a surprise.

(1) URL Structure best practices documentation (over here) was updated to "make it easier to find guidance about URL parameters, as it was previously only mentioned in the faceted navigation blog post," Google said.

Here is what was added to this document, which was already documented in this post from Google:

Google Url Structure Additions Docs

(2) Favicon documentation, Google updated "the favicon guidelines to state that favicons must have a 1:1 aspect ratio and be at least 8x8px in size, with a strong recommendation for using a higher resolution favicon of at least 48x48px," Google said.

What I highlighted in orange is what was added, this line, "Your favicon must be a square (1:1 aspect ratio) that's at least 8x8px. While the minimum size requirement is 8x8px, we recommend using a favicon that's larger than 48x48px so that it looks good on various surfaces. Any valid favicon format is supported."

Google Favicon Doc Update

(3) New Google Trends documentation was added. Google said, "Google Trends can help you better understand how people find information on Google Search, which can help you to develop your content strategy and refine how you talk to your audience."

You can see the documentation over here.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Oct 28, 2024

