Google Search Console Partial Data Reports With Dotted Lines

Nov 5, 2024
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Dotted Analytics

Google may be pushing out a new Search Console feature where for the partial data, the most recent data it has, which was not yet finalized, shows up as dotted lines. Google always put a disclaimer on the most recent data that says, "Partial data point (fresh data) - does not cover the entire date" but the dotted line design in the chart may be new.

If you look to the right of this chart, you will see the dotted lines, for the partial data points, the rest are solid lines:

Gsc Dotted Line

I think this might be new, I mean, I received several notifications of this change on X this morning alone:

I always felt Google had a way of showing this partial data in these charts, but maybe the dotted line is new.

Forum discussion at X.

 

