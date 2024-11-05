Google may be pushing out a new Search Console feature where for the partial data, the most recent data it has, which was not yet finalized, shows up as dotted lines. Google always put a disclaimer on the most recent data that says, "Partial data point (fresh data) - does not cover the entire date" but the dotted line design in the chart may be new.

If you look to the right of this chart, you will see the dotted lines, for the partial data points, the rest are solid lines:

I think this might be new, I mean, I received several notifications of this change on X this morning alone:

Is this a new thing to see the most current data with dots in Search Console?🧐 It looks like they are continuing to make some UI changes. Or is it just me who is experiencing this... bug(?)



Any idea @rustybrick? pic.twitter.com/5f2272XP5J — Bengü Sarıca Dinçer (@bngsrc) November 5, 2024

Google testing dotted line as a predicted traffic for the most recent date in GSC pic.twitter.com/l0zMVl6OgX — Deep Rana (@deeprana_99) November 5, 2024

I always felt Google had a way of showing this partial data in these charts, but maybe the dotted line is new.

Forum discussion at X.